A sunny start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Thanks to high pressure sunshine is blanketing our area. Meanwhile we are tracking a cold front that will increase our wind and also give us a chance for a isolated thundershower. Skies will clear with cold conditions Tonight. Wednesday looks great with sunshine and seasonal temperatures. A developing system will bring the chance for soaking rain Thursday into Friday. Improving weather is expected later Sunday into Monday. Have a great and safe day !