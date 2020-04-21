A sunny start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Thanks to high pressure sunshine is blanketing our area. Meanwhile we are tracking a cold front that will increase our wind and also give us a chance for a isolated thundershower. Skies will clear with cold conditions Tonight. Wednesday looks great with sunshine and seasonal temperatures. A developing system will bring the chance for soaking rain Thursday into Friday. Improving weather is expected later Sunday into Monday. Have a great and safe day !
Tday: partly sunny and breezy with a isolated t-shower, High: upper 60s
Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: around 40
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mis 60s...Low: mid 40s
Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 60s...Low: around 50
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: around 70...Low: around 50
Sunday; Mostly cloudy with a stray shower, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper 30s
