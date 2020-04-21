STAB hosting contact-less drop off site for donations to fight spread of coronavirus

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There is now a place to bring donations to support coronavirus response efforts in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
St. Anne’s-Belfield School is hosting a daily, contact-less drop off location in front of the its preschool on 799 Faulconer Drive.
Folks are asked to donate hand sanitizer and hand soap, cleaning supplies, gloves (medical and non-medical grade), and masks (including surgical, dust, and hand sewn).
Donations are accepted noon to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. All donations will be cleaned and disinfected before being distributed.
Items will be given to senior living facilities, first responders, day cares, and at-risk communities.
04/21/2020 Release from St. Anne’s-Belfield School:
(Albemarle, Va.) – The Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Regional Emergency Operations Center, with assistance from the United Way of Greater Charlottesville and St. Anne’s-Belfield School, is coordinating a drop-off location for those in the community wishing to support local COVID-19 efforts.
“There has been an overwhelming response from individuals wanting to support local medical professionals, first responders, law enforcement officers, postal workers, and truck drivers/transportation professionals in our community,” says Maribel Street, Acting Emergency Management Coordinator. “Now, there’s an easy way to do just that.”
"St. Anne's-Belfield School is honored to assist with this regional effort,” adds David Lourie, head of school. “Our essential workers are doing heroic work, and I hope everyone who is able will consider donating items to help them."
Donations will be accepted Monday – Friday from 12 – 3 pm in front of the Pre-School on St. Anne’s-Belfield School’s Belfield Campus. This is a no-contact donation site; donors can simply drop their items into designated bins. All donations will be cleaned and disinfected before distribution. Materials donated to this location will be distributed to senior living facilities, first responders, day cares, and at-risk communities.
For more information about donating, call the EOC Donation Hotline at 434-297-8415.
Full list of accepted items:
- Surgical/medical gowns
- Head and shoe covers
- Gloves, medical and non-medical grade
- Face shields and safety glasses/goggles
- Respirators, including N95
- Masks, including surgical, dust, and hand sewn
- Hand sanitizer and hand soap
- Cleaning supplies, including paper products and chemical cleaners
- Empty, clean squeeze-top or pump top bottles (8 oz or less)
Drop-off Location Details:
- When: Weekdays, Monday – Friday
- Time: 12 – 3 pm, no appointment necessary
- Location: 799 Faulconer Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22903
- Social Distancing Efforts: No-contact donation bins
