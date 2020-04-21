Small business owner delays store opening due to COVID-19 pandemic

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Small businesses across Virginia are taking a financial hit during the coronavirus pandemic.
Susan Trachik was set to open up Meet Me At The Beach in the Shops at Stonefield at the start of April, but is running into unique challenges when it comes to trying to get help from the state.
"We were really ready to go. I have a bunch of my manufactures that have actually sent me things, they were going to come to the grand opening,” Trachik said.“Hired people to work here, and now none of that can happen because we can’t open our doors. Our employees can’t come to work, we have no customers.”
Since the shop never officially opened, Trachik has ran into some struggles trying to get financial help.
“In order to get a PPP loan you have to give your financials for the past few months for at least 2020. So we don’t have any of that for Meet Me At The Beach,” Trachik explained. “So we weren’t open, we have no payroll proofs, we have no rental proofs, we have no sales proofs. So we really don’t have any of that, so we have none of the information that we need to provide to the SBA [U.S. Small Business Administration] in order to get that loan.”
Although she didn’t have the grand opening she wanted, Trachik is optimistic about the future: “I think everybody is going to be excited to come out to see the new things in town that are happening, and even go to their old favorite places. So I think it will be great. I think we’ll be able to open, and things will be fine,” Trachik said.
Trachik plans on opening the store as soon as the statewide restrictions on non-essential businesses are lifted.
