Small business owner delays store opening due to COVID-19 pandemic

“In order to get a PPP loan you have to give your financials for the past few months for at least 2020. So we don’t have any of that for Meet Me At The Beach,” Trachik explained. “So we weren’t open, we have no payroll proofs, we have no rental proofs, we have no sales proofs. So we really don’t have any of that, so we have none of the information that we need to provide to the SBA [U.S. Small Business Administration] in order to get that loan.”