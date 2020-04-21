Project Rebound launched to help businesses work together to restore operations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An inspirational quote from University of Virginia men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett is bringing a group of business leaders together to seek solutions during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce held a Zoom press conference Tuesday morning to announce the launch of Project Rebound.
The goal is to form several committees made up of experienced business people to help address the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and develop a blueprint for businesses moving forward.
“Our committees are structured so there may be some overlap between committees," Elizabeth Cromwell, President and CEO of Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, said. "For example, if you are a small realtor you may be interested in small business but you may also be interested in tourism and hospitality, so we invite people to join the committee that makes the most sense for them.”
Anyone with business or nonprofit experience can sign up on the Chamber of Commerce’s website to help develop a way forward.
