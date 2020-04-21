Groups organize drop-off location for people wanting to donate during COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) – People can now bring donations to support coronavirus response efforts in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
St. Anne’s-Belfield School is hosting a daily drop off location in front of the pre-school. Staff are looking for cleaning supplies, Lysol wipes and purchased or hand-sewn masks. All donations will be cleaned and disinfected before being distributed. Items will be given to senior living facilities first, then first responders, daycares, and at-risk communities.
“We have been partnering up and enhancing what they were already doing a very successful job at and juts providing some more general logistics that they needed in order to be successful,” Emergency Management Coordinator Maribel Street said.
Donations can be made Monday to Friday from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
