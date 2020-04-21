Great Harvest Bread Company in Charlottesville is baking it forward

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Donations from the community are helping Great Harvest Bread Company to deliver hundreds-of-dollars worth of bread to Charlottesville-area shelters.
People have been donating to the company’s Bake It Forward program, which allowed a team to deliver 100 loaves to The Haven on Tuesday, April 21.
“Each loaf is over 2 pounds of bread. It’s hand-kneaded, it’s healthy bread, and it’s going to those in need,”Great Harvest Bread Company owner Aileen Magnotto said.
The program has also helped to fund bread donations to the Salvation Army.
Magnotto says people in Charlottesville have been very generous and she plans to continue the program for the foreseeable future.
