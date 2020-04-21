The Front Porch hosts streaming series to support artists, nonprofits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Front Porch in Charlottesville continued its ‘Save the Music’ live stream concert series Tuesday, with proceeds benefiting the Ronald McDonald House.
The venue hosted the band “Boxed Lunch”, streaming the show on Youtube and its Facebook page. The Front Porch hosts the concerts every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday to benefit local artists and nonprofits.
Fans enjoyed the show from the safety from home and donated to a great cause at the same time.
“We’ve gotten so much positive feedback from the community about this concert series, and how much it means to them to be able to see their friends and their neighbors and the musicians who they love playing every week. It’s been tremendous for us to see that,” Emily Morrison, executive director for The Front Porch, said.
The venue plans to host the series through at least June.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.