Charlottesville medical students helping to collect PPE

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some medical students in Charlottesville are helping to fight the COVID-19 pandemic by collecting unused personal protective equipment (PPE).
A group of students at Georgetown Medical School created a supply drive back in March, which has so far received more than 200,000 pieces of PPE. They redistributing those supplies to hospitals across the country.
The organization has more than 800 volunteers nationwide, including dozens in central Virginia.
“We have received great responses from local dentists, people in the food industry, manufacturing, private citizens who perform mission work,” Medic Supply Drive Regional Coordinator Logan McColl said. “We love to have volunteers reach out to us.”
