April Cold Night - Freeze Warning. Nice, Cool Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - April Cold tonight. A nice Wednesday, before a wet late week.
FREEZE WARNING late tonight until 8 AM Wednesday. Take steps to protect tender vegetation and sensitive plants from the cold temperatures.
In the wake of a cold front that blasted across the region, breezy and colder tonight. Morning lows in the lower 30s. After the cold start a sunny and pleasant Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 60s. The next storm system will bring more rain our way for the late week, with rain amounts that may approach or exceed an inch. Some more showers are also likely over the upcoming weekend.
Tonight: Clear, breezy and cold. Freeze Warning. Lows: low 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: low to mid 60s. Low: low 40s
Thursday: Cloudy, rain develops.High: upper 50s to low 60s. Low: low 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: near 70. Low: upper 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with showers by afternoon. High: mid 60s. Low: upper 40s
Sunday: Early showers. Sun and clouds. High: mid to upper 60s. Low: upper 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: mid 60s. Low: mid 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. High: upper 60s.
