Albemarle County’s Our Lady of Peace confirms COVID-19 cases

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County retirement home says three of its residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Our Lady of Peace’s executive director announced Tuesday, April, that all three are isolated to the facility’s nursing center.
Two employees have also tested positive for COVID-19.
Our Lady of Peace says it is working with the health department to stop the virus from spreading. That means residents and employees are being monitored closely.
Also, there are no more window visits, small group activities, and all residents are staying in their rooms.
