ACFR welcomes new emergency manager

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue (ACFR) has named the county’s first emergency manger.
ACFR announced Tuesday, April 21, that Nichole R. Matthews began Monday. Matthews brings experience as an Army veteran to this position, and is trained in HAZMAT, CBRNE, operational coordination, and exercise validation.
“I’m excited to join the great team that is Albemarle County Fire Rescue, in a place with such rich history and culture,” Matthews said in Tuesday’s press release.
According to ACFR, the emergency manager works to prepare and implement plans and procedures, and will lead emergency efforts on behalf of the county.
04/21/2020 Release from Albemarle County Fire Rescue:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - Nichole R. Matthews has joined Albemarle County Fire Rescue to serve as the county’s first Emergency Manager, effective Monday, April 20, 2020. The emergency manager works to prepare and implement plans and procedures, and will lead emergency efforts on behalf of the county.
“We are thrilled to have Nichole join our team,” said Deputy Chief John Oprandy. “Her background and skills align perfectly with the need of this position. We are confident that Nichole’s leadership will strengthen our emergency response and add to our community’s safety.”
Matthews brings experience as an Army veteran to this position. She is trained in HAZMAT, CBRNE, operational coordination, and exercise validation.
“I’m excited to join the great team that is Albemarle County Fire Rescue, in a place with such rich history and culture,” Matthews said. “I’m looking forward to forming new relationships and making an impact on the County’s developing emergency management program.”
