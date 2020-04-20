Waynesboro police arrest 4 siblings for armed robbery

Officers were dispatched at approximately 9:00 P.M. to the 7-11 Convenience Store, located at 2716 W. Main St. for an armed robbery that had just occurred at the gas pumps. While officers were responding, dispatch relayed a description and direction of travel of the vehicle containing the suspects, which was bearing Connecticut plates. Officers headed to the scene observed the suspect vehicle on W. Main St. and performed a traffic stop on Dupont Circle just off Main St., detaining 4 males for investigation. Other officers arrived at the 7-11 and learned from the victim that he was filling a gas can at the pumps when one of the suspects’ exited the vehicle, jabbed a gun into his side, and demanded the gas can that he was filling. The victim complied and the man left in the vehicle with 3 other suspects.