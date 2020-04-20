Valley homeless living in motels thanks to emergency funding

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry (WARM) in Waynesboro together with the Valley Community Services Board (VCSB) recently moved almost 50 homeless individuals into motel rooms amid Virginia’s stay-at-home order.
Area agencies and businesses are helping provide food and daily operations, but Lydia Campbell with VCSB says there is already a waitlist with 19 people, and funding for the motel rooms runs out in just two weeks.
“We’re hoping that the state makes funding more available. We’re hoping that between now and then we have another solution,” Cambell stated. “But I just don’t know what’s gonna happen.”
If you are looking for shelter please call the homeless services line and leave a message at 540-213-7347.
Campbell says they could always use landlords willing to work with the VCSB to provide rapid rehousing.
Otherwise, for people who want to help, the Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry is a non-profit organization that operates primarily on donations from the community.
Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry Press Release:
Local homeless services providers recently moved almost 50 unsheltered individuals into motel rooms amid Virginia’s Stay at Home Order. Days Inn Waynesboro partnered with Valley Community Services Board and Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry, also known as WARM, to make discounted rooms and breakfast available and an undisclosed hotel in Staunton provided reduced rates for the partnership. The temporary emergency motel funding, process, and placements are overseen by Valley Community Services Board with daily operations, supplies, and staffing provided by WARM. Together, the agencies completed motel move-ins on April 13 after weeks of planning and working with state agencies to secure emergency motel funds.
For daily operations, WARM has partnered with Fish n Pig, Waynesboro Family YMCA, Weaver Insurance, Keevil Kitchen, Westminster Presbyterian Church, First Baptist Church, and others to provide food and supplies. Debra Freeman-Belle, who serves as Vice-Chair for the region’s homeless response system and is Executive Director of WARM, shared that she is proud of how agencies and community partners are working together for the community’s most vulnerable. “In times past, homeless services programs worked in silos but we have moved to a community-wide approach that makes this type of partnership possible,” Freeman-Belle said. She added that WARM is undertaking unexpected costs and hopes the community will support their effort through tax-deductible financial donations.
From the state’s allocation for emergency homeless services, our region received a little over $30,000 from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development via Valley Community Services Board to provide temporary motels to some individuals who were literally homeless and unsheltered. Additionally, the agency reallocated the balance of their Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration homeless services funds to supplement the costs.
The state and federal funds will provide current motel rooms through the beginning of May if additional funding is not secured. Valley Community Services Board and WARM continue to work with local and state partners to request additional funding for the Coronavirus crisis and afterward. Outside of the crisis, their goal is to increase housing resources for community members experiencing homelessness. Lydia Campbell, the Chair of the region’s homeless services and a supervisor at Valley Community Services Board, said “We have supportive services in place to do our best to ensure that every episode of homelessness is rare, brief, and non-recurring. Lots of people want to help the homeless and we need that… we need our valuable emergency shelters and partners… but we have also collectively shifted our focus to ending homelessness.”
Since 2018, Valley Community Services Board has served as the lead agency for the area’s homeless response system through a local planning group known as Valley Homeless Connection. WARM also serves as a lead agency for the group. The planning group includes more than 15 agencies and programs, including Valley Mission, New Directions Center, Project Horizon, Augusta Health, Veterans Affairs, etc., that work to build a more robust, collaborative, and better-funded shelter and housing system for the cities of Staunton, Waynesboro, and Lexington and the counties of Augusta, Highland, and Rockbridge.
The group’s coordinated entry system recently implemented a bed reservation and waiting list process to ensure that, when a bed becomes open during the pandemic, individuals and families that meet the state’s prioritization criteria are served first by local providers. They will also continue to focus on partnering with landlords to provide permanent housing options for community members who have the resources to maintain stable housing. Campbell shared, “The Covid-19 Pandemic has really shown our capacity to work together and the great need for housing. We have some funding and additional HUD funding coming this fall for permanent housing, so we really need private landlords who are willing to partner with us to give individuals and families a second chance.”
The group’s service area is determined by state and federal housing departments that utilize Continuums of Care and Local Planning Groups to establish strategic and collaborative systems to coordinate housing and shelter services, funding, resources, and goals that aim to end homelessness. Over the past 2 years, the group has made significant progress from being nearly dormant to a collaborative system that state agencies have complimented as an emerging success that other small planning groups could model after.
To partner with homeless and housing services providers, receive help navigating SAW’s homeless services, or to be placed on the shelter or motel reservation list, community members should call Valley Homeless Connection’s Homeless Services Line at 540-213-7347.
