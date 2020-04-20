Valley homeless living in motels thanks to emergency funding

The state and federal funds will provide current motel rooms through the beginning of May if additional funding is not secured. Valley Community Services Board and WARM continue to work with local and state partners to request additional funding for the Coronavirus crisis and afterward. Outside of the crisis, their goal is to increase housing resources for community members experiencing homelessness. Lydia Campbell, the Chair of the region’s homeless services and a supervisor at Valley Community Services Board, said “We have supportive services in place to do our best to ensure that every episode of homelessness is rare, brief, and non-recurring. Lots of people want to help the homeless and we need that… we need our valuable emergency shelters and partners… but we have also collectively shifted our focus to ending homelessness.”