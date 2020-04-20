Southern storm pulls away

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Morning rain showers associated with a strong storm to our south are ending. Skies will become mostly cloudy by later this afternoon. Seasonal and dry conditions Tonight with some areas of fog. Meanwhile, Tuesday will get off to a dry start, however, an approaching cold front will cause wind to increase and bring a chance for scattered afternoon showers.Wednesday looks sunny and pleasant. Our late week will deliver daily chances for more rain. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Becoming mostly cloudy, High: low 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Partly sunny and windy with a scattered shower,High: upper 60s...Low: mid 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with showers, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 30s
