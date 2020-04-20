Southern storm pulls away

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Morning rain showers associated with a strong storm to our south are ending. Skies will become mostly cloudy by later this afternoon. Seasonal and dry conditions Tonight with some areas of fog. Meanwhile, Tuesday will get off to a dry start, however, an approaching cold front will cause wind to increase and bring a chance for scattered afternoon showers.Wednesday looks sunny and pleasant. Our late week will deliver daily chances for more rain. Have a great and safe day !