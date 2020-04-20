A soggy start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An area of low pressure causing severe weather to our south is spreading light showers across our area. Showers should begin to clear out later Today. Tuesday looks nice, but the wind is expected to be gusty. As a cold front moves through, a few showers are possible in the afternoon. Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine, before a series of systems delivers more rain for our late week. Have a great and safe day !