A soggy start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An area of low pressure causing severe weather to our south is spreading light showers across our area. Showers should begin to clear out later Today. Tuesday looks nice, but the wind is expected to be gusty. As a cold front moves through, a few showers are possible in the afternoon. Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine, before a series of systems delivers more rain for our late week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Early showers,mostly cloudy, High: low 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Partly sunny and windy, with scattered showers, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain, High: low 60s...Low: low50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers,High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 30s
