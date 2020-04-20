Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital accepting homemade masks for patients

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new effort to help protect those getting cancer treatment at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is seeking help from people handy with a needle and thread.
Doctors at the hospital use medical-grade personal protective equipment (PPE), staff are collecting homemade masks for their immuno-compromised patients.
Beth Fraser has spent the last few weeks making dozens face masks by hand for people receiving cancer treatments at the hospital. “They just really want to make sure they are protected and not have to share masks and this way helps that."
Fraser has made over 100 masks at this point and plans on making more once elastic is more readily available.
The COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped staff at the Philips Cancer Center from treating patients, so the hospital wanted to make sure they can stay safe.
“Even as we’ve been going through this COVID-19 crisis here in Charlottesville our cancer center has remained open, and we have been treating patients really under almost normal volumes,” Regional Director for Oncology Laura Kavanagh said. “We have patients who come in every day or every week for treatment, either radiation therapy or infusions and so we have really taken a priority of keeping these patients safe.”
Kavanagh says cancer patients can face unique challenges during these times. “Many of them are immunocompromised, also their treatments are very important to their recovery and so we want them to be able to continue safely and for us to be able to continue normal operations in caring for those patients."
Fraser says she is happy to help any way she can. “To be able to have something that I can do that I know I’m helping the community with, and it’s a godsend because it keeps me busy and purposeful at the same time,” Fraser said.
Martha Jefferson is accepting homemade masks and they can be dropped off at the main entrance of the hospital.
