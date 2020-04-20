Music Resource Center in Charlottesville offers online opportunities to students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students of all kinds are pivoting to online learning and those at the Music Resource Center (MRC) in Charlottesville aren’t missing a beat, thanks to teachers there. People running the nonprofit plan to keep up the original mission of connecting kids to art when they need it most.
“The majority of our interaction with the students is actually when they come to the center, but luckily teenagers are really good at social media" said Alice Fox, the executive director of the MRC.
“I get to meet once a week with Abby and Lucas from MRC, and they’re great, amazing people,” said Anya Hudock. “You know, it’s different with lag time from Zoom but we get through it and it’s so much fun at the end of the day”.
Normally, 6th through 12th graders who sign up can get unlimited lessons, access to practice space, and performance opportunities. With changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fox says the teachers are getting creative with ways to show off student’s work.
"We’re also encouraging students to use the hashtag #MRC at home, and then for them to post music that they’ve made, songs as they’ve written. Really anything musical as a way for them to earn what we call points, and then they can use those points to get merged and all of that once we open again,” said Fox.
While students are not able to use the professional recording equipment inside the center, some, like Hudock, say they practice for more than the perfect track.
"You don't want to lose what you have, and you want to always keep training and learning more for your brain, and you never want to like slow it down. And if you have a love for it like I do, I just, I want to keep doing it,” said Hudock.
The Music Resource Center hopes to be open again by summer, and so far has plans for day camps during that time.
