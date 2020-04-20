Louisa Co. creating WiFi hot spots for students

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County Public Schools (LCPS) is helping students learn with an innovative way to make sure they have internet access at home.
LCPS plans on creating several trailers in the to use as WiFi hot spots, and park them at different locations. There is currently has just one at the Food Lion in the county.
“Being able to put these hot spots throughout the community will allow all of our students to gain some access to the internet,” LCPS Superintendent Doug Strailey said.
School parking lots will also provide internet access for students.
The school system is putting a plan together that would share how this works with other schools across the commonwealth.
