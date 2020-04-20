Legal Aid Justice Center demands action after 25 test positive for COVID-19 at Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia now has the highest number of reported COVID-19 cases in a single youth prison facility after 25 children and teens have been diagnosed with the virus at Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield.
The Legal Aid Justice Center (LAJC) in Charlottesville is demanding the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) address the situation
On Monday, April 20, the LAJC sent a letter to the DJJ outlining its concerns over the virus and how it was handled at the Bon Air facility, as well as the DJJ’s lack of transparency during the situation.
“Clients we represent in Bon Air have shared scary stories with us about the conditions there, including not having adequate and personal protective equipment, having a skeleton staff, not having access to adequate medical care,” LAJC attorney Rachael Deane said.
There are more than 200 people incarcerated at the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center. Attorneys with the LAJC are demanding the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice ensure inmates have proper access to medical care and counseling, as well as communication with their families.
The Legal Aid Justice Center is also advocating to Governor Ralph Northam and other stakeholders to release prisoners during the pandemic, those who do not pose any public threat.
“Experts have told us that the very best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 in jails and prisons, is to reduce the population in those jails and prisons, [so] we are calling on the DJJ to release any youth who do not pose an immediate safety threat,” Deane said.
Legal Aid Justice Center Demands Virginia DJJ Act Immediately to Protect Youth Incarcerated at Bon Air From COVID-19 Outbreak
Richmond, VA— Attorneys with the Legal Aid Justice Center (LAJC) today demanded that the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice act immediately to protect the health and safety of more than 200 youth incarcerated at Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center, a youth prison located in Chesterfield County. In a letter to the Department on behalf of youth currently incarcerated in Bon Air, LAJC outlined concerns that the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility poses extreme risk to incarcerated youth, staff, and the greater community. Youth incarcerated in Bon Air report that they have not been provided with adequate personal protective equipment, that they lack widespread testing, and that they have received poor communication about positive diagnoses.
“This disease spreads like wildfire in prisons and jails, and the situation at Bon Air is a dire public health crisis,” said Rachael Deane, Legal Director of LAJC’s JustChildren Program. “On behalf of the young people incarcerated in this dangerous setting, we call on the Department to ensure immediate access to medical care and personal protective equipment and to release any youth who do not pose an immediate and identifiable safety threat.”
Public health and correctional medicine experts have warned that prisons and jails are like “landlocked cruise ships,” particularly vulnerable to outbreaks of the virus. COVID-19 outbreaks in correctional facilities are enormous threats to public health and safety, as staff and other workers in the facilities can transmit the virus to family, friends, and neighbors.
The letter also outlined concerns that the Department is using excessive room confinement without providing meaningful exercise or consistently meeting basic hygiene and communication needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Solitary confinement poses additional trauma and harm to incarcerated youth and does not effectively stop the spread of COVID-19, which is nearly impossible to mitigate in congregate settings. Young people inside Bon Air have also reported that they are not being provided consistent access to legal counsel, communications with family members, mental health counseling, recreation, or basic hygiene.
The letter also raises concerns about the lack of transparency from the Department of Juvenile Justice, noting that some incarcerated youth have tested positive for COVID-19 without their families being notified. Youth have reported confusion and fear around their diagnoses and the spread of the coronavirus at Bon Air.
Attorneys ask the Department to immediately ensure that the youth imprisoned at Bon Air have adequate medical care, meaningful and safe access to counsel, access to counseling and education services, and access to communication with their families. They also ask DJJ to stop the use of solitary confinement as a form of quarantine.
The Legal Aid Justice Center first communicated youth justice demands with Governor Northam on March 19, following up with a letter and data request to Valerie Boykin, the Director of DJJ, on March 26.
As late as April 1, DJJ said it had not tested any youth held in Bon Air. On April 6, they then acknowledged one case of youth testing positive, along with two staff members. No updates were provided despite repeated inquiries until the evening of Friday, April 17, when DJJ released a statement that 25 youth had been confirmed as testing positive for the COVID-19 virus. This places Virginia as #1 in the country in reported cases in a single youth prison facility. The Department provided no updates to the number of staff testing positive.
###
About Legal Aid Justice Center LAJC partners with communities and clients to achieve justice by dismantling systems that create and perpetuate poverty. By justice, we mean racial, social, and economic justice. We integrate individual representation, impact litigation, policy advocacy, and organ
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.