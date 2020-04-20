Legal Aid Justice Center demands action after 25 test positive for COVID-19 at Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center

Richmond, VA— Attorneys with the Legal Aid Justice Center (LAJC) today demanded that the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice act immediately to protect the health and safety of more than 200 youth incarcerated at Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center, a youth prison located in Chesterfield County. In a letter to the Department on behalf of youth currently incarcerated in Bon Air, LAJC outlined concerns that the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility poses extreme risk to incarcerated youth, staff, and the greater community. Youth incarcerated in Bon Air report that they have not been provided with adequate personal protective equipment, that they lack widespread testing, and that they have received poor communication about positive diagnoses.