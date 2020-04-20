Keevil & Keevil Grocery and Kitchen offering meals to Charlottesville nonprofit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Keevil & Keevil Grocery and Kitchen is delivering hundreds of locally-sourced meals to those in need, including to a nonprofit serving those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“I want to create a self sustainable food ecosytem in Charlottesville where we’ve got these farmers who are growing these great products, we’ve got these individuals who are food insecure that need a good meal, and I want to be able to bridge that gap,” Keevil & Keevil Grocery and Kitchen owner Harrison Keevil said.
The Arc of the Piedmont receives 180 meals twice a week from the store. The nonprofit provides meals three times a day to people in their group homes.
“We have some people that are on pureed diets, some people that have certain dietary restrictions, so by having the meals prepared ahead of time and brought into the house, it just makes it so much easier that they don’t have to prepare a whole meal for seven or eight people,” Arc of the Piedmont Executive Director John Santoski said.
Keevil says his store plans to continue offering meals to people in the community even after life returns to normal.
