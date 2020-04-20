Governor Northam’s coronavirus briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. - watch live here

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As of Monday, April 20, the Virginia Department of Health reports 8,990 people with COVID-19 in the commonwealth. This marks an increase of 453 people with coronavirus since Sunday. There have been 300 deaths from the virus in Virginia. Click here for more VDH statistics.
Governor Ralph Northam will be discussing Virginia’s coronavirus efforts in a briefing to be held today at 2 p.m. You can watch the briefing live here. We will also be live tweeting once it is underway.
Editor’s Note: This story will be updated with information from the briefing once it has started.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.