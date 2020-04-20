Charlottesville’s Downtown Grille closes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A long-time restaurant on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is permanently closing its doors.
The Downtown Grille announced Monday, April 20, its closing up after more than 20 years in business.
In a social media post, management cites the economic hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and, “... closing the restaurant permanently us the best way to move forward.”
Downtown Grille management asks that everyone support the Charlottesville Restaurant Community Fund to help out the struggling industry.
04/20/2020 Facebook post from the Downtown Grille:
The Downtown Grille management and staff would like to thank you for your patronage. For 21 years, it has been an honor to host and serve the Charlottesville community, and we appreciate being a part of your celebrations and special occasions over the years.
With heavy hearts, we have decided to cease operations on the historic downtown mall. The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented economic hardship, and we feel that closing the restaurant permanently is the best way to move forward.
We sincerely hope that our patrons remain safe and stay home during this pandemic. Charlottesville restaurants have been especially affected by COVID-19, and we encourage everyone to support the Charlottesville Restaurant Community Fund.
