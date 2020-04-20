Charlottesville City Council works to tackle budget in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council met virtually Monday night for a difficult discussion about the upcoming budget.
Council voted to set June 30 as the budget adoption deadline. It also voted to keep 2020′s tax rates the same as 2019′s.
City Manager Tarron Richardson says it’s important that the council use caution when deciding how to fund different departments, as some will be impacted by the pandemic more than others.
“This is going to be a lot of work," Richardson said. "There’s going to be a lot of time and energy put into this, because it’s a quick turnaround. But I think the plan that we have in place will get us there, as well as being able to look at our overall revenue that’s coming in.”
Vice Mayor Sena Magill says the top priority is keeping the most vulnerable in the Charlottesville community safe.
Council is set to hold a public hearing on the proposed budget on Monday, May 18.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.