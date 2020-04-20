Carter Myers Automotive has a hotline people can call to receive help

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Carter Myers Automotive (CMA) has made adjustments to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic. Customers still need car repairs, or have to purchase a new car, and now CMA is now offering everyone in the areas where it has dealerships the chance to get help on errands.
CMA President and CEO of Carter Myers Automotive Liza Borches says they have lost business due to COVID-19.
“We are seeing maintenance and repair work, probably in about half the amount that we normally would,” Borches said. “We’re still selling vehicles, doing a lot of home deliveries, which has been really helpful for our customers. Being able to send paperwork, deliver cars to their home in a way that they feel safe."
CMA is still allowing people to come into their facilities and check out cars on the lot.
“Especially if they come by appointment, we can make sure that the vehicle that they’re interested in is properly sanitized and wiped down, and ready for them,” Borches said.
Through it all, employees are also giving back.
“We’re doing Meals on Wheels runs every two weeks with prepackaged meals, and we have our CMA helpline,” Borches said.
The CEO also says, although right now is a tough time for many, she has enjoyed seeing so many people rallying around each other to help.
“I’ve been so overwhelmed with the kindness and generosity I’ve seen here in Charlottesville of people willing to do anything we can to help each other,” Borches said.
If you need help with any errand - whether it’s a grocery run or something printed - the company is willing to help. Just call their hotline at 434-220-8885 and leave a message if no one picks up.
