Bryce Perkins could be ‘Under the Radar’ pick in NFL Draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The NFL Draft gets underway this week, with the First Round kicking off on Thursday night.
This will be a fully virtual draft, with teams making their picks online or on the phone.
And just like your fantasy draft you can count on someone’s internet crashing right before they pick.
Probably the Browns.
Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins will be hoping to hear his name called in the Draft.
He’ll be relying completely on his play on the field, as Perkins didn’t get an invite to the NFL Combine, or All-Star games like the Senior Bowl.
“Especially after the Combine, I was motivated to train even harder," says Perkins. "Especially that following week. It was like I was training for the Super Bowl.”
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, "Dual-threat quarterbacks usually aren’t the primary type of quarterback invited to the Combine. There are exceptions. There’s a certain number of votes that a player needs to get to qualify or be invited to the Combine. Bryce was short of that, which did surprise me, when you look at the body of work, and what he did for our program. I think the NFL quite frankly, missed, and missed quite badly, in not inviting him. "
In just two years with the program, Perkins became the Cavaliers’ all-time leader in total offense: both single season and career.
But he's not listed among the Ten Best quarterbacks in this draft.
Perkins says, “I’m just going with that mindset of playing with a chip on my shoulder, and practicing and preparing with a chip on my shoulder, because I know I’m going to get my shot, and when I do, I’m going to have to make it stick.”
Mendenhall adds, “There are teams that I know are sincerely and very interested in Bryce. Anyone who currently has a mobile quarterback, as well as a dynamic athlete at quarterback, every one of those teams a re glad he wasn’t at the combine, or invited, and having some of the exposure others are having. They’re hopeful he’s under the radar, as far under as possible, to allow the likelihood he’ll end up with their team, I know of at least three teams that have sincere, and real, real interest in Bryce, and think he has a bright future, and fits with what they do offensively.”
The NFL Draft begins on Thursday at eight o’clock.
