Breezy Tuesday. Passing Shower or Storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Chilly tonight with lows in the 40s. Turning breezy Tuesday with a passing shower or storm.
Sun and clouds Tuesday with highs in the 60s to near 70. An approaching cold front will sweep across the Mid-Atlantic Tuesday, making for breezy conditions and the chance of a passing shower or storm. Winds could gusts 20-30+ mph during the day.
Behind the front, a cold start Wednesday morning with lows in the 30s, with a possible frost/freeze threat for some. Sunny and cool with highs in the low to mid 60s. The next storm system will bring more rain our way for the late week, with rain amounts that may approach or exceed an inch. Some more showers are also likely over the upcoming weekend.
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, Low: low to mid 40s
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, breezy. Passing shower/storm. High: 60s to near 70. Lows: low to mid 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Thursday: Cloudy, rain develops.High: upper 50s to low 60s. Low: low 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: near 70. Low: upper 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with showers, High: mid to upper 60s. Low: upper 40s
Sunday: Sun and clouds, chance of showers. High: mid to upper 60s. Low: upper 40s.
Monday: Sun and clouds. High: upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 30s
