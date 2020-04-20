Blue Ridge Home Builders Association holds LEGO building competition

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Home Builders Association (BRHBA) is hosting a contest in hopes of inspiring future young builders.
Children ages 3-17 are asked to show off their master LEGO skills by creating a house with an original design.
Submissions are due by May 4.
Organizers hope this will engage children at an early age.
“We thought, ‘How can we engage the public in a fun kind of contest?’ And then, also kind of introduce a younger generation to the building industry” BRHBA Executive Director Jenny Tapscott said.
For a full list of rules, you can visit the BRHBA’s website here.
