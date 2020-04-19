Upcoming 2020 graduates navigating through nightmarish job hunt

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The normalcy of many people’s lives came to a halt due to COVID-19, but the last thing graduating college students need is for their job hunts to be placed on hold as well. As the pandemic continues to spread, the employment process becomes beyond anyone’s control.
“Fourth years are still in a little bit of state of shock like all the rest of us,” UVA Career Center’s Everette Fortner said.
The coronavirus has transformed a job market that once looked promising.
“If they don’t have offers - if they’re in the job market. In some regards, they probably are paralyzed and not know what steps to take,” Fortner said.
Now, upcoming 2020 graduates are expected to make future plans with a template that no one knows how to navigate.
“A lot of the recruiters I’ve been in contact with are just pretty much as confused as we are like no one has the answers,” UVA fourth year Gaby Kulesz said.
Some students have already received the bad news they feared.
“Some employers have rescinded offers. It is that kind of marketplace and they’re being as kind and generous to students as they can, but they’re facing hardship as well,” Fortner said.
“I guess my worst fear is that company that I had a verbal offer for comes back to me and says we can’t hire you,” Kulesz said. She received a top choice job offer, but COVID-19 is now preventing her from making it official.
Fortner has faith that everything will work out for the best.
“Now, it’s about connecting and exploring and getting to know the world of work, and then maybe this summer, you start making connections toward those jobs. We use a database of jobs called Handshake just sent us a note about 15 minutes ago that may have 500 active jobs right now," Fortner said. "It’s not like you can’t be applying, but if what you’re interested in is not there right now, don’t panic.”
He is advising students to make use of this time at home. “We try to reassure students that they’ve got the skills they’ve got the UVA degree, they’ve got the UVA network, and they need to take advantage of that over the next four months as the market starts to turn around.”
UVA’s career center is still offering virtual appointments for job hunt help. They also advise taking full advantage of the alumni network and handshake online to find opportunities.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.