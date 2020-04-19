Two Albemarle Co. men arrested following shots fired incident on Cherry Ave.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Albemarle County men have been arrested following an incident Saturday morning on Cherry Avenue.
Charlottesville police responded to a report of shots fired in the 800 Block of Cherry Avenue on April 19, 2020 around 11:30 a.m. Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UVA hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
20-year-old Jalen Fitch and 28-year-old Domineek Parker have both been charged in connection to the incident and are being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call police at (434) 977-4000.
