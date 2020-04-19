Two Albemarle Co. men arrested following shots fired incident on Cherry Ave.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA- On April 19, 2020, at approximately 1129 hours, Charlottesville Police Department officers responded for the report of shots fired in the 800 block of Cherry Avenue.Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to UVA Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.Jalen Fitch, a 20-year-old resident of Albemarle County, is charged with Attempted Malicious Wounding and Concealing a Firearm. Domineek Parker, a 28-year-old resident of Albemarle County, is charged with Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm.Both suspects are being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.