One more dry day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a cold start to Sunday with areas of frost, expect a quick rise in temperature this afternoon. Some clouds arrive ahead of our next rain maker due into town by Monday morning. Severe weather is likely though tonight over the Deep South. While the severe weather will remain well south of us, we will have some rain showers from the northern edge of it.
Showers exit Monday evening. A weak cold front mainly comes through dry Tuesday. Quiet weather on Wednesday.
A series of weather disturbances will swing over the region late weekend and weekend with rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
Sunday: Sunshine then some high level clouds later in the afternoon, Milder with a light south breeze, Highs in the 60s.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Most areas stay dry. Lows in the 40s to 50 degrees.
Monday: Rain showers, mainly in the morning. Mostly cloudy. North breeze. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Monday night: Clearing sky. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Breezy, partly sunny, slight chance for a passing shower. Highs in the 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Wednesday: Sunshine, nice, dry and pleasant. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.
Thursday: Rain showers and thunder possible later in the day and night. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid 50s.
Friday: Rain showers and storms possible. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows near 50.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered shower risk. Highs near 70.
