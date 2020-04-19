JMU’s Kamiah Smalls drafted 28th in WNBA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - James Madison University guard, Kamiah Smalls, was the 28th pick to the Indiana Fever.
“This is all I’ve ever wanted to do play Division I basketball has been my dream,” Smalls said. “I’ve represented one of the best colleges in the United States as much as put down these schools there are some big players in there and there are some players that have talent.”
The native of Philadelphia is just the fourth Duke in program history to be drafted into the WNBA.
“Kamiah is an athletic guard who can play any one of the three-guard positions, she can play backup point, she can be a two-guard, she can be a three,” Indiana Fever head coach Marianne Stanley said over the weekend. “Good on both ends of the floor, and another player who just brings a lot of energy and passion and skill to the table.”
