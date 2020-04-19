Gov. Northam signs bill to regulate CBD products as food

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In all of the coronavirus chaos, people may have missed the signing of several pivotal bills. One of those now regulates hemp extract and CBD products as food.
According to experts, CBD- which is found in marijuana and hemp plants- does not cause a high and is used for a wide variety of treatments from anxiety to pain relief.
Prior to the signing of this bill, there was no testing or labeling required. Hemp processors say that gave “less than ideal” players a stake in the business.
Now, with more safety and regulation in place, people will know exactly what they are getting.
“If we have regulations and we have standards in place, then that’s going to allow the public to truly really experience the medicinal benefits that these compounds are going to be able to provide for an individual," Owner of Fadeley Family Farms Fenton Fadeley said. "You’re not just getting some gas station’s CBD that who knows what’s in it heavy metals, toxins, you know, whatever the case may be.”
Governor Ralph Northam also signed a bill eliminating jail time for possession of certain amounts of marijuana beginning on July 1. Instead a small civil penalty, such as a fine, will remain in place.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.