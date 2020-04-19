Few April Showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some clouds arrive ahead of our next rain maker due into town by Monday morning. Severe weather is likely though tonight over the Deep South. While the severe weather will remain well south of us, we will have some rain showers from the northern edge of it. Most of the rain will fall south of I-64 Monday morning.
Any showers will exit to the southeast Monday afternoon. Some clearing with a north breeze.
Weak cold front crosses Tuesday afternoon with a passing shower/downpour. Quiet weather on Wednesday.
A series of weather disturbances will swing over the region late weekend and weekend with rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Most areas stay dry. Lows in the 40s to 50 degrees.
Monday: Morning rain showers mainly near and south of I-64. Drier to the north. Mostly cloudy. North breeze. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Monday night: Clearing sky. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Breezy, partly sunny, chance for a shower/thunder in the afterno,. Highs in the 60s. Lows upper 30s. Patchy frost possible by Wednesday morning.
Wednesday: Sunshine, nice, dry and pleasant. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.
Thursday: Rain showers and thunder possible later in the day and night. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid 50s.
Friday: Rain showers and storms possible. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows near 50.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Slight rain risk. Highs in the 60s.
Sunday: A better rain chance. Highs in the 60s.
