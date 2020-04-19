Charlottesville lingerie store organizing comfort packages for nurses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One Charlottesville business is looking to help nurses slip into something more comfortable when the workday is done.
Derriere de Soie has kicked off its “Comfort Project,” for Virginia nurses. The store is looking to put together 400 care packages of loungewear or intimates for both male and female nurses. The store, which has locations in Charlottesville and Roanoke, is looking to offer the packages to nurses in both cities. To fund the gifts, the store is selling $50 sponsorships.
“I feel like now for our health care workers they’re being able to turn off and relax when they aren’t on the clock is super important," Derriere de Soie Owner Megan Giltner said. "So that they can recharge their batteries - take care of themselves because they are pouring so much into our community by doing their jobs.”
Each $50 sponsorship will provide the products that will go into the care package as well as helping the vendors providing the apparel as well.
For more information on how to participate, visit Derriere de Soie’s website.
