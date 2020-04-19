ACPD seeks suspect vehicle in felony hit and run

April 19, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT - Updated April 19 at 5:52 PM

ALBEMARLE COUNTY,, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is looking for a 2000′s model Toyota 4Runner in connection with a felony hit and run that occurred Saturday on Dudley Mountain Road around 4 p.m.

Albemarle County Police Department Press Release:

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - Albemarle County Police Department (ACPD) is looking for a 2000's model Toyota 4Runner in connection with a felony hit and run that occurred on Dudley Mountain Road, at Red Hill Road, on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 4 pm. The vehicle will have damage to the driver's-side mirror and headlight.

Suspect Vehicle Information:

Make/Model: Toyota 4Runner

Color: Silver or gray, darker gray bumpers

Year: 2000's model

Of note: Vehicle has been slightly lowered from factory height

Damage: Driver's-side mirror and headlight

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at crimestoppers@albemarle.org or 434-977-4000.

