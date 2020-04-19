ACPD seeks suspect vehicle in felony hit and run

ALBEMARLE COUNTY,, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is looking for a 2000′s model Toyota 4Runner in connection with a felony hit and run that occurred Saturday on Dudley Mountain Road around 4 p.m.
Albemarle County Police Department Press Release:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - Albemarle County Police Department (ACPD) is looking for a 2000's model Toyota 4Runner in connection with a felony hit and run that occurred on Dudley Mountain Road, at Red Hill Road, on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 4 pm. The vehicle will have damage to the driver's-side mirror and headlight.
Suspect Vehicle Information:
Make/Model: Toyota 4Runner
Color: Silver or gray, darker gray bumpers
Year: 2000's model
Of note: Vehicle has been slightly lowered from factory height
Damage: Driver's-side mirror and headlight
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at crimestoppers@albemarle.org or 434-977-4000.
