Small business owners in Charlottesville and Albemarle Co. left frustrated and without relief

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many small businesses owners around Charlottesville and Albemarle County are frustrated, saying the relief they initially hoped for has vanished.
The Small Business Administration officially ran out of loan funds this week. That leaves businesses around the city and county that were depending on the Payment Protection Program hung out to dry.
“The promises are huge. So, I was crestfallen when I heard on Thursday that the fund had run out,” A Pimento Catering Owner Gay Beery said.
Beery was forced to furlough her staff when the coronavirus pandemic shook the event industry.
“We’re on the ground, doing the hard work, making sacrifices... certainly making sacrifices. More than that, my employees, they’re all on furlough," Beery said. "I feel indebted to them.”
She is one of the many business owners who was relying on relief from the federal government’s Payment Protection Program, a forgivable loan to keep her business from going under.
“But for all of this to come down the way it did, which is completely unreasonable. That’s just not how we make financial operations work,” Beery said.
Beery took only a week to get a financial portfolio and loan application together, but by Thursday, April 16, it was too late.
“And then I read who got the funds,” Beery said. “I just kind of feel like, how much angrier can I get about this?”
Rachel Willis of Cakes by Rachel is experiencing the same hardship. After days of radio silence from her bank, she says she came up empty.
“I didn’t know what to think, and then it all ran out,” said Willis. “That was it.”
“You want to keep your head up and you want to keep the faith, but it’s really hard,” Beery added.
Luckily, the Charlottesville community has come to the rescue.
“I’m really grateful. The support from the community, it’s been amazing. I couldn’t do it without our community, I mean I would have gone under a long time ago," Willis said. "If it wasn’t for the incredible support.”
Still, questions remain over how long small businesses can stay afloat even with this help from folks.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen when we start to pull up that fabric and businesses start going down," Beery said. "When we talk about businesses, we’re talking about people.”
Small business owners like Beery and Willis are hoping there will be a second round of loans approved by congress, but there is no guarantee that any additional aid will come.
