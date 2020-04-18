Orange County’s Darron Breeden takes on virtual eating contest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lasts year’s Nathan Hot Dog eating contest was filled with thousands of people. Only the best of the best could compete. Orange County’s very own Darron Breeden placed second in the competition.
“You’re eating in front of like 30,000 or 40,000 people,” Breeden said. “The crowd is going wild. You can just feed off that energy.”
Breeden says he has been preparing for this year’s contest in July. He has been maintaining stamina by taking part in other competitions, such as the first-ever virtual bracket-style eating contest.
“First round is a two pound baloney eat off,” Breeden explained. “That was a qualifier that would seat us and put us against the other competitors.”
The next step was submitting the attempt, and the film crew puts it all together.
To make matters more difficult, Breeden’s competitor isn’t next to him, so he has no way of knowing if he’s winning or not.
“I’m in my basement and I have my spotter there, and he’s filming me making sure everything’s OK. It’s a little weird. I’m just eating baloney in my basement by myself,” Breeden said. “Even if there is one infraction of those rules, you get disqualified. So judging by the footage that I saw from yesterday’s upload, it looked like everyone was playing fair and square.”
Breeden knows come game time that he’s got to step up, especially since his next competitor is Matt Stonie, who has over one million followers on YouTube.
“That doesn’t scare me. YouTube following doesn’t equate to skills so I have one practice and I’m going up against him," Breeden said.
