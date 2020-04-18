Greene Co. first resonders parade through neighborhoods to bring joy to families in isolation

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Families in Greene County got a surprise from some of the area’s first responders Saturday, April 18.
The county’s sheriff’s office put together a parade of police cars, firetrucks, and motorcycles that went through several neighborhoods.
The parade was organized as a creative way to show support to children during this difficult time of limited activity and isolation.
“It was pretty cool that all of these people came through to wave and honk their sirens just to show how much they care about us as a community.” Greene County student Gabriel Henkel said.
Neighbors say the parade was such a success that they hope other counties are inspired to do something similar for the children living there.
