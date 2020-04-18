Frost Alert

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The wind will be near calm overnight. Combine that with a clear sky, dry air and high pressure from Canada, patchy frost will be likely by Sunday morning. Protect tender plants and blooms by covering or bringing them inside.
A milder south breeze takes over on Sunday into Monday. Severe weather will break out over the Deep South and Gulf Coast states Sunday into Sunday night. While the severe weather will stay south of our region, we will have rain showers from it on Monday.
Drier and more seasonable Tuesday and Wednesday. Unsettled weather by late week and perhaps into next weekend with more April showers.
Saturday night: Clear and cooling. Wind becoming calm late. Patchy frost by dawn. Lows in the 30s.
Sunday: Hazy sun and milder in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s, Light south breeze.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds and milder. Lows upper 40s. Rain showers by morning.
Monday: Rain showers and breeze. Highs in the 60s. Drying Monday night. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Lows near 40 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunshine with highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Thursday through Saturday: Clouds, sun, rounds of showers and storms possible. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.
