Allen & Allen seeking ‘Hometown Heroes’ nominations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In honor of the people fighting coronavirus on the frontlines, the law firm of Allen & Allen is updating its annual Hometown Heroes project.
The project began in 2010 as part of a celebration of the law firm’s 100th anniversary. The idea was to honor community members making a positive change in their surroundings. The law firm has decided to narrow the focus of this year’s celebration to people making an impact during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was sort of a no-brainer this year to focus the Hometown Hero Awards on those people who are making a difference in our communities here locally, and responding to the COVID-19 crisis,” attorney David Irvine said.
The event has traditionally featured an awards celebration at the Sprint Pavillion during the summer. While the law firm hopes that an in-person celebration can eventually take place, right now the awards will be presented over Facebook Live on June 26.
To nominate a Hometown Hero, fill out the form at this link.
