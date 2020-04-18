ACAC offering online fitness options

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Staff at ACAC are trying to overcome the challenges of staying connected to their members through a computer screen.
“We have a variety of members,” ACAC Vice President of Sales Kelly Lynn said. “We’re trying to appeal to everybody. We’ve got family-friendly classes to meditation yoga, high-intensity boot camp. Ee’re trying to offer a huge variety.”
All locations have been closed since March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The business’ goal as a fitness center is to be a home-away-from-home for its members.
Despite the shutdown, instructors have been live-streaming classes to make sure people can stay fit while also staying home.
“Since we have had to shutter doors we’ve launched our online virtual programming,” Lynn said. “We are offering five to 10 live classes per day. We are also offering a video library of 130 on-demand classes in all of our classes are given by our ACAC instructors. These range from all of our clubs from Pennsylvania, Maryland, down to Virginia.”
If you’re interested in joining the live stream classes please go to ACAC.com.
