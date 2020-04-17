UVA reschedules 2020 Final Exercises

“I know how much all of you were looking forward to Final Exercises and how disappointed many of you are that the ceremonies had to be moved,” Ryan wrote. “Graduation isn’t just a chance to walk the Lawn and get your diploma. It’s a time to say goodbye to your friends, to thank your families for the sacrifices they’ve made, to let your professors know how much you appreciate them, to have one more bagel, go on one more hike, and sing ‘The Good Old Song’ one more time. It’s an incredibly special moment – and one every graduate of the University should have a chance to experience.”