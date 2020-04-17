UVA Football adds Indiana University transfer Ronnie Walker Jr.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA football team is adding a running back to its roster, as former Hopewell High School star Ronnie Walker Jr. is transferring to Virginia.
Walker played at Hopewell High School, outside of Richmond, where he was a two-time all-state selection.
The 5-foot-11, 211-pound running back played two seasons at Indiana.
Walker carried the ball 59 times for 221 yards and two touchdowns in his career with the Hoosiers.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining at Virginia, and has applied for a waiver to play in the fall, rather than sitting out a year.
Walker was rated as a three-star prospect coming out of high school, and had an offer from the 'Hoos.
UVA offensive coordinator Robert Anae says, “When we first got here, we went hard, and the program had not yet shown stuff on the field, but coming off an Orange Bowl invitation, and being in the (ACC) Championship Game, a young man that wants to be close to family, especially at a time like this, family means everything. So to have Ronnie right here, and be so close to his home, we feel that’s a huge blessing for our program, to have that kid a part of it.”
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.