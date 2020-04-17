Tracking fast moving storm system

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The clouds and wind will continue to increase through your Friday evening. A fast moving rain and snow maker across the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes region will arrive here overnight into Saturday morning. This weak weather maker will give us rain showers. Light rain amounts expected.
Showers will exit with a clearing trend Saturday afternoon.
Mainly dry on Sunday. A new and stronger storm system will take shape across the Gulf Coast states. It will cause severe weather to break out over the Deep South later Sunday into Sunday night.
Our region will be on the northern edge with rain more likely for us Sunday overnight into Monday morning. Severe weather is not expected for our region.
Dry and more seasonable next Tuesday and Wednesday. More April showers due in to town later next week.
Friday: Increasing clouds, mild and breezy. Highs in the 60s.
Friday night: Rain showers developing overnight. Breezy with lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
Saturday: Morning rain showers. Drier and clearing in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Highs in the lower 50s for the Shenandoah Valley and lower 60s for central Virginia.
Saturday night: Mainly clear and colder. Lows in the 30s. Perhaps some patchy frost.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Mild and breezy. Highs in the 60s. Rain arrives overnight into Monday.
Monday: Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 65 to 70 degrees. Lows in the 40s.
Thursday: Rain showers arrive later in the day. Highs in the 60s.
