Showers into Early Saturday, then Clearing and Breezy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers develop late tonight and into early Saturday, as a cold front sweeps across the region during the morning. Only light rain amounts expected, generally a tenth of an inch or less. Clearing and breezy the rest of Saturday, with temperatures cooler.
Another cold overnight into Sunday morning could make for some more frost/freeze concerns. Much of Sunday looks dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the seasonable mid to upper 60s. A storm taking shape across the Gulf coastal region will track to our south and off the Atlantic coast, but bring us some rain late Sunday night and into Monday.
Drier and pleasant days into the mid week, before more April showers return toward the end of next week.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers develop late. Breezy with lows upper 40s to low 50s.
Saturday: Morning rain showers. Clearing and breezy. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Highs in the 50s for the Shenandoah Valley and lower 60s for central Virginia.
Saturday night: Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the 30s. Some frost/freeze concerns.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Mild and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain arrives overnight into Monday.
Monday: Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Low low 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Low upper 40s.
Thursday: Showers. Highs upper 60s.
Friday: Some showers, then clearing, warm. Highs low 70s.
