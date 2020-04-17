Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) discusses coronavirus impacts on VA, nursing home cases

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger discusses the impacts the coronavirus crisis is having on Virginians. During an interview over Skype Friday with our DC Correspondent Alana Austin, Spanberger said this pandemic is impacting every aspect of our society.
She says one of her biggest priorities is addressing the tragedy in her district at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center of Henrico County, where at least 46 Virginians have died of coronavirus, making it one of the most serious clusters of the virus in the nation.
Listen to her interview above to hear more.
