Physical therapists at Albemarle Co. ACAC adjusting to telehealth

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Physical Therapy at ACAC’s Pantops location has been virtual for a few weeks now, ever since the coronavirus pandemic caused nearly everyone to move online.
Physical therapists have had to face the challenge of being tangible without touching their patients.
“It’s a very hands-on profession,” Brooke Miller said. “We’re so used to being able to be touching our patients, and to cure our patients using our hands.”
Therapists like Miller say the transition has been different, but effective.
“It’s a different mindset going into it,” Miller said. “Truthfully, we are the experts of human movement, so being able to just watch somebody walk or watch them bend and look at how they are sitting at their new work space at home. We can learn so much about what some of their injuries.”
In-person sessions or not, human connection is what is being craved by everyone.
“I think everybody nowadays are just starving for some connection in a way,” Miller said. “We are all so isolated to our homes, and to be able to reach somebody who hasn’t been able to get out it’s just kind of rewarding. They get excited about it. I get excited about it. I’ve just really enjoyed seeing someone in their own space at home.”
All ACAC clinics are open, but interaction is highly restricted with much protection.
“The therapists and the front desk folks are handing all of our patients a mask when they walk in the door,” Miller said. "They’re being screened the night before they come in, and the day that they come in. We are just cleaning and sanitizing as much as we possibly can.”
Physical Therapy at ACAC continues to bring its members support through the computer and phone. For more information on their virtual business you can go to ACAC.com.
