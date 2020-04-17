Nelson County nursery delivers 1,000 azalea plants to UVA healthcare workers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - They say “April showers bring May flowers”, but a nursery in Nelson County decided some local heroes deserved their flowers a little early this year.
Saunders Brothers Nursery in Piney River donated about 1,000 azaleas to healthcare workers at the University of Virginia Medical Center Friday afternoon to help bring some spring cheer to those on the front line in the fight against COVID-19.
Robert Saunders, one of the owners of the nursery, says he has several nurses in his family and this is his way of giving back. “We’ve got a lot of beautiful flowers, and we are just trying to say a big thank you to all those people on the front lines fighting this nasty disease we are dealing with, and thank you to the doctors and nurses and all those people."
“We are so greatly appreciative,” UVA Medical Center spokesman Eric Swensen said. “Folks are putting in a lot of long hours and a lot of hard work to keep the community safe. So, we are greatly appreciative that they would take the time to come up here and bring these for us.”
This is not the first time the nursery has donated flowers to an area hospital this year. Saunders Brothers has donated flowers to hospitals in Lynchburg, Bedford and Farmville to show support for the healthcare community.
