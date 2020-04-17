Meriwether Springs Vineyards and Brewery offering curbside pick up

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Meriwether Springs Vineyards and Brewery in Ivy wants folks to know it is open for curbside pick up.
The business had closed in December 2018 for renovations, and just re-opened in March to offer curbside.
Owner Ed Pierce says they realized they needed to provide the service once they started receiving calls from people wanting wine and realized curbside was an option.
“On the one had, you don’t want to be doing much of anything under these circumstances. But, we also felt like this was good timing,” Pierce said.
Meriwether Springs Vineyards and Brewery says $1 from each bottle of wine sold will be donated to charities working to provide relief during the coronavirus pandemic. They hope to have beer available for pick up in the coming weeks.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.