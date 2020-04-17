Jocelyn Willoughby drafted 10th; Traded to New York Liberty

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jocelyn Willoughby is headed to the WNBA.
The Virginia women’s basketball star was picked by the Phoenix Mercury with the 10th overall selection in the first round of the WNBA Draft.
She is the 11th player in program history to be drafted, and the first since Monica Wright went 2nd overall to Minnesota in 2010.
But Willoughby won’t be staying in Phoenix.
After the draft, the New Jersey-native was traded to the New York Liberty for Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.
“Coming from New Jersey, and being close, kind of like a local product, is really a special opportunity," says Willoughby. "To be close to home, and having watched the Liberty some, growing up, and to now be able to a part of this program, and trying to be a part of something special, as it continues to build and establish itself is a dream come true, in many ways.”
Willoughby was named First Team All-ACC as a senior, after putting up a league-leading 19.2 points per game.
She was in the Top Ten in rebounding (7.7 RPG), and shot 45-percent from the field.
Willoughby was also named an Academic All-American, as well as the ACC Women’s Basketball Scholar Athlete of the Year.
Jocelyn Willoughby was the first ACC player selected in Friday night’s draft.
